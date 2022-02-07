Yorkshire brain drain could be tackled with more 'high quality jobs' closer to home, Labour say

Shadow Levelling Up Secretary Lisa Nandy pictured at Labour Party Conference in 2021

Shadow Levelling Up Secretary Lisa Nandy called on Ministers to make sure that “we get high-quality jobs back into the places that built Britain”, as new data reveals that young people are leaving almost all areas of Yorkshire in search of opportunities.

Only four areas of Yorkshire and the Humber have growing numbers of 18 - 24 year olds, according to figures from the Centre for Towns.

These included Leeds, Sheffield and York - all of which have large student populations.

Bradford had the greatest reduction in the number of young working age people, followed closely by the East Riding of Yorkshire, according to the data set for 2020 - 2021.

Leeds had the greatest increase in 18 - 24 year olds of around 4,000 followed by Sheffield and York, and Wakefield also saw a small increase in the population of this age group.

Shadow Levelling Up Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “Yorkshire tells the story of what happens when young people feel they have to get out to get on” and pledged that a Labour government would help communities still recovering from the loss of traditional industries.

“If power, money and opportunity were spread more widely we’d all be better off. That’s why it’s so crucial that we get high-quality jobs back into the places that built Britain.

“From the small towns still recovering from the loss of their traditional manufacturing industries, to the coalfields decimated by the Tories, or the unique challenges faced by towns on the Yorkshire coast and in rural communities across the county - we must replace what has been lost.

“The next Labour government will build a new Britain, matching the ambition people have for their community, with a real plan to deliver well-paying jobs and skills for young people in towns across Yorkshire.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “We want to fire up Yorkshire’s economic engine.

“And are taking decisive action to spread opportunity and investment and create well-paid jobs in left behind communities across the region.

“Our landmark Levelling Up White Paper includes ambitious regeneration plans for Sheffield, devolution negotiations for York and North Yorkshire and Hull and East Riding, and targeted investment and support in education across Yorkshire & the Humber.

“This is on top of the Humber being confirmed as one of the UK’s first freeports and more than £700 million of government funding going towards levelling up, high street and other projects in towns and cities including Bradford Scarborough, Goole, Doncaster and Wakefield.”