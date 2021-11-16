The Department of Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing is due to begin at 9.30am with evidence from former player Azeem Rafiq. Other witnesses include former Yorkshire CCC chairman Roger Hutton and ECB chief executive Tom Harrison.
- Former Yorkshire CCC chairman Roger Hutton giving evidence
- No current employees of the club have attended
- Two hours of powerful evidence given by Azeem Rafiq
Nick Lowles, CEO of HOPE not hate, the UK’s leading antifascism and antiracism campaign group, said: “Watching Azeem Rafiq talk about the racism he has experienced has been heartbreaking.
“When racism is not taken seriously, or dismissed as ‘good natured banter’, there are real consequences. People get hurt.
“But what is most troubling is that what Azeem Rafiq has experienced is not an isolated incident, in cricket or across sport more generally.
“Over the years, we have heard countless accounts of people being racially abused in sport, and despite many campaigns to tackle the problem head on, the same issues crop up time and time again. We must now stand together and say ‘enough is enough’.
“Azeem Rafiq’s bravery in speaking out against those who abused him needs to be a turning point – this is an opportunity to stand in solidarity with Azeem and run racism out of sport, once and for all”.
Graves Trust ‘blocked removal of CEO and director of cricket'
Former chair Roger Hutton is now giving evidence.
He said he had been blocked from removing chief executive Mark Arthur and director of cricket Martyn Moxon from the board because the Colin Graves Trust vetoed it.
Graves was Hutton’s predecessor as chair and served as ECB chair from 2015 to 2020.
Hutton said he wanted to remove them “as a consequence of the failure to understand the gravity of the situation (regarding Rafiq) and failing to apologise, and particularly for their failings and to move on the recommendations”.
He said it was “wrong” that a major creditor like the Trust should have the power to veto board decisions.
Azeem Rafiq says he lost his career to racism
Staggered by lack of action from Yorkshire CCC
Rafiq said he had been “staggered” when Yorkshire announced no one would face disciplinary action over his experience at the club.
“I thought, ‘at what point are these people going to read the room and realise what they’re doing?’. While the investigation was live and they were aware of the allegations against Gary, he was made captain and given a three-year contract.
“Roger (Hutton) had gone to members’ forums and said to people this didn’t involve anyone at the club. I think even as close as two weeks ago they genuinely felt they could hide this.
“I think they have been left with no option. I don’t think (former chief executive) Mark (Arthur) thinks he’s done anything wrong. I don’t think (director of cricket) Martyn (Moxon) feels he’s in the wrong. Michael (Vaughan) seems to have taken the same stance as the club – deny, deny, deny.”
Hope of being ‘voice for the voiceless'
Rafiq said he hoped to become “a voice for the voiceless”.
“My dream, I wasn’t able to achieve it,” he said. With the stats and stuff around 2017 I had the ability to go right to the top and these experiences weighed down on me.
“Some of the things that have hurt me the most has been the PCA, who I thought would be in my corner, and certain members of the South Asian community.
“Now that I have been brave, or stupid, whatever you want to call it, to stand up to an institution and hold it to account. I want to try and help the young lads who are wanting to achieve their dreams, prepare better.
“But hopefully we can actually get the institutions to change so they don’t have to.”
Azeem Rafiq reduced to tears as he details racism experiences at Yorkshire CCC
