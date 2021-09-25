Yorkshire firm says Brexit import rules have led to severe firework shortage ahead of Bonfire Night

Brexit has reduced fireworks supply to 30 per cent of the usual stock which could spell disaster for Bonfire Night

But, Doncaster-based firework supplier Fireworks Kingdom has revealled that Brexit and poorly written new import legislation has caused the severe lack of fireworks in the UK, reducing supply to 30 per cent of the usual stock.

This news means there won’t be enough fireworks for the usual Bonfire Night celebrations, and as the date approaches, low supply will increase prices for consumers.

Fireworks Kingdom provides three reasons for Brexit causing these shortages in the UK.

Most fireworks are manufactured in China and then shipped along routes to mainland European ports, before the fireworks are then shipped across to the UK. This worked effectively before the ending of the Brexit transition period, December 31 2020, but is now chaos.

Richard Hogg of Fireworks Kingdom said: “Importing fireworks has become very difficult and unstable in the wake of Brexit.

"It’s gutting to see the shelves empty at stores across the UK when we’d usually be preparing for our busiest season. While we do have some stock, other stores haven’t been so fortunate. We’ve recently received 30 calls in a day from other fireworks stores, asking if we have any stock that can be sent over.

“Shipping companies are now asking for a £5,000 deposit per container, in case the EU member state denies our application to import from China via one of their ports, despite this route being a key way that many UK companies import.