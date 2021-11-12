Yorkshire MP accused of faking constituency visits - after using same photo three times

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher shared a photo on his Facebook page yesterday with the caption: “Great to spend the afternoon in Thorne. It is good to see it thriving again after a tough year.”

But eagle-eyed readers spotted the photo showed Christmas trees along the street – with decorations yet to be put up in Thorne.

And further investigations revealed that the MP posted an identical photo in December 2020 – and then again in September.

Conservative MP Nick Fletcher has appeared to post the same selfie of his visit to Thorne three times.

The picture shows Mr Fletcher posing outside a number of shops in the town, with Christmas trees attached to the walls behind him.

Constituents were quick to pick up on the gaffe.

One wrote: “When you like a selfie so much you've used the same picture three times...”

Another posted: “How come Xmas trees are up when not putting them up till after 12th?”

Another fumed: “Fake fake fake - trees are not up yet - more Tory lies.”

“Isn't this the photo from 2020?,” wrote another while another added: “Christmas lights still up from last year then Nick?”

Another added: “Nice photo - from December 2020 isn’t it? Did you even visit?!”

“Last year’s photo,” another comment said while another added: “This man must think we're all stupid.”