Yorkshire MP accuses Boris Johnson of 'abuse of power' during Wakefield visit

A senior Yorkshire MP has accused Boris Johnson of an 'abuse of power' for using a backdrop of police officers in a 'political stunt' during a visit to the region.

Yvette Cooper, the chairwoman of the Commons Home Affairs Committee, said she would write to the Cabinet Secretary and West Yorkshire Police’s chief constable.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a visit with the police in Carr Gate, Wakefield (Danny Lawson/AFP/Getty Images).

Mr Johnson used a visit to West Yorkshire Police’s operations and training complex in Wakefield to formally launch a recruitment drive for 20,000 new police officers.

The county’s police force, the fourth biggest in the country, has 600 fewer officers than ten years ago.

The recruitment drive was one of Mr Johnson’s key Tory leadership campaign promises, and the Prime Minister has since said the goal will be achieved within three years.

But while the pledge has been widely welcomed, there has been criticism over cuts which saw officer numbers slashed by around 20,000 after 2010 and there have been warnings about the time it takes to train new recruits.

The Chancellor has promised £750 million to fund the first year of the project, during which it is hoped 6,000 new officers will be put in place.

Sajid Javid said in his spending round on Wednesday an extra £45 million would be spent this year to recruit the first 2,000 police officers by the end of March.

A Home Office campaign, urging would-be recruits to “be a force for all”, was launched yesterday - featuring serving police officers, whose images will appear on billboards and digital displays in shopping centres and railway stations across England and Wales.

The Government has also produced a radio advert and launched a website which directs people to the recruitment pages of local forces.

Mr Johnson’s appearance in Wakefield, where he made a number of party political jibes at Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, has been criticised by opposition MPs.

Ms Cooper, the Labour MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford said: “For Boris Johnson to make so many police stop their training and work to be part of his political stunt is an abuse of power.

“Police officers and trainees are overstretched and need to be able to get on with their job, not have to waste time listening to Boris Johnson’s political press conference.

“For Boris Johnson to draw so many of them into a long, election-driven event like this is completely inappropriate and it is unfair on the people of West Yorkshire who are entitled to expect that their police are allowed to get on with the job of working and training to keep them safe.

“I am writing to the Cabinet Secretary as well as the West Yorkshire Chief Constable John Robins to ask how this has happened and what guidelines were followed.”

In the Commons, Labour MP Stephen Doughty (Cardiff South and Penarth) called for an explanation for why the Prime Minister is attending a “clearly party political electioneering stunt” in Wakefield with police officers.

A newly-established national policing board, chaired by Home Secretary Priti Patel, has been tasked with holding the police to account for meeting the 20,000 target.

But Shadow Policing Minister and Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh said the extra funding “simply isn’t enough” after the loss of thousands of police officers under the Conservative Government.

Labour said yesterday that £3.6bn in funding to police forces had been cut since 2010 - three times more than the extra funding promised.