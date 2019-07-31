Yorkshire MP Andrea Jenkyns 'hits head on radiator after slipping off her chair during team meeting'

Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns has paid tribute to "brilliant" NHS staff and her "quick-thinking" team after she injured herself by falling off her chair and hitting her head on a radiator.

The Morley and Outwood Conservative tweeted last night that she had suffered whiplash and concussion after an accident, adding: "That's the last time I swing on my chair during a meeting."

The mother-of-one has now revealed more details about the incident. She told The Yorkshire Post: "I was in a meeting with my team and leaning back on my chair, which slipped causing me to hit the back of my head on the corner of a radiator as I fell.

"A member of my team then took me to a local emergency drop in centre and after an assessment, I was taken to Leeds General Infirmary (no blue lights) for a scan.

"Fortunately the scan was clear and I've just got whiplash and concussion. Thankfully nothing more serious and a warning not to swing on chairs!

"I'd like to thank all the brilliant staff at the St George's Urgent Treatment Centre in Middleton and at Leeds General Infirmary for their care, and my team for quick thinking."

The Brexiteer was first elected as the MP for Morley and Outwood at the 2015 general election, defeating Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls. Last year she quit her role as a PPS in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government in order to focus on fighting for Brexit.

Her tweet was met with a mixture of sympathy and humour on social media last night.

Brexit Party MEP Lucy Harris wrote: "I am in Leeds tomorrow - happy to bring some grapes! Get better soon!"

But another Twitter used, Matthew Stewart, wrote: "I always think it is better to make an orderly and well planned exit from a chair rather than crash out."