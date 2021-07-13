Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini was booked for his grab on Saka during the Euro 2020 final

Redcar MP Jacob Young responded to a tweet by the Azzurri skipper, in which Chiellini posted a photo of the Euro 2020 trophy on his bed saying he was following the tradition of sleeping with it.

Mr Young, 28, replied with a photo of the Italian captain yanking Saka back by his shirt collar during the match at Wembley, and saying: “Anche questa e una tradizione?”, meaning: “Is this also a tradition?”

Chiellini’s triumphant post referred back to his predecessor Fabio Cannavaro sleeping with the World Cup when Italy won in 2006.

The image has been liked almost 900,000 times on Instagram.