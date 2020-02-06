Yorkshire MP received election donation from controversial Brexit figure Arron Banks

Brexiteer MP Andrea Jenkyns has defended receiving an election donation from controversial figure Arron Banks.

Mr Banks, the founder of Leave.EU who was barred from joining the Conservative Party in 2018 gave Ms Jenkyns’ campaign £2,000 to help in her re-election bid, The Guardian revealed.

Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns. Photo: JPI Media

But Morley and Outwood MP Ms Jenkyns said this was a “personal donation” and “all donations to my campaign have been properly and transparently declared in the usual way”.

Mr Banks told the Guardian the donation signalled a thawing in tensions between himself and the party.

He said: “We are much friendlier with the Conservative party. We supported them during the campaign and so we have a fairly cordial relationship. Boris is doing a great job.”

He added: “Andrea has been a big supporter of Leave.EU and I supposed I thought it would be good to offer my personal support.”