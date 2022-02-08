Yorkshire MPs on both sides condemn mob that targeted Sir Keir Starmer in Westminster

Labour and Conservative politicians have spoken out to share their “anger” over the “disgraceful” scenes yesterday evening, which saw the Leader of the Opposition bundled into a police car to keep him safe.

Among the jeers shouted by the crowd were smears about Sir Keir’s role in the decision not to prosecute Jimmy Savile during his time as the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Boris Johnson is still resisting calls to apologise for the smear that he raised in the House of Commons last week.

Clashes between police and protesters in Westminster as officers use a police vehicle to escort Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to safety

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy labelled the “violence and aggression” displayed as “disgraceful”.

The Conservative wrote on Twitter this morning: “Any smears against Sir Kier relating to Jimmy Savile are unjustifiable.

“I did not agree with the Prime Minister raising the topic last week and condemn those yesterday evening if they believed it condoned their thuggish actions.”

He added: “The Leader of the Opposition and I have profound political differences, but I believe those who disagree with each other should focus on debating issues in a respectful manner.”

Mr Sturdy’s intervention comes just hours after Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater said she was “incredibly angry and upset by the scenes we saw yesterday.”

Ms Leadbeater’s sister and former MP for the constituency Jo Cox was murdered doing her job in 2016.

She tweeted this morning: “I keep thinking about Keir & David’s families & friends. But these things don’t just happen.

“Words have consequences, leaders have a duty to behave responsibly & politics is not a game.

“Our country deserves far better.”

Former Chief Whip Julian Smith has also called for Mr Johnson’s comments about Sir Keir to be withdrawn following the incident, which he labelled as “appalling”.

Mr Johnson falsely claimed last week that Sir Keir “used his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile” while Director of Public Prosecutions.