Pop icons S Club and 5ive join forces for Sheffield show

90s pop sensations S Club and 5ive are to join forces for a trip down memory lane in Sheffield next month.

The two groups will join forces for the ‘Ultimate Pop Reunion’ tour which comes to The Plug in Sheffield on May 18.

5ive scored a number of hits in the 90s and early 2000s.

With remarkable success in the late 90s and early 00s, both groups will perform their greatest hits from their collective career.

Boasting seven albums, eleven number one singles, three Brit Awards and countless singable choruses, the two groups are coming together for a tour like no other.

S Club will see Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara and Tina Barrett join forces for a taste of pop heaven with chart toppers such as, Reach and Don’t Stop Movin'.

And Scott Robinson, Ritchie Neville and Sean Conlon of 5ive will be making sure showgoers ‘Keep On Movin’’ all night long with some of their biggest hits.

Tickets are available from the venue.