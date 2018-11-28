Pop-up cafe serving free Christmas hangover sandwiches is coming to Leeds

Have your say

The UK's first Christmas sandwich pop-up cafe is coming to Leeds this winter, to help commuters perk-up the morning after their festive parties.

The TABASCO® Pick-Me-UP Cafe will be visiting Leeds Briggate (near Debenhams) on the morning of Thursday 13 December, from 7am until 10.15am.

The free sandwich will also be accompanied by a miniature bottle of TABASCO sauce

The cafe has been created in collaboration with sandwich maestro Max Halley, and will allow hungry commuters to pick up a free Christmas breakfast sandwich to enjoy on the go.

Dubbed 'Max's Morning Reviver', the hot sandwich packs a festive punch with smoked turkey legs, a fried egg, turkey gravy mayo, Bloody Mary ketchup with TABASCO® sauce, shoestring fries and baby gem lettuce, in home-made focaccia bread.

A vegetarian option will also be available, featuring a sage and onion stuffing patty.

Commuters can enjoy the sandwich with bottomless, restorative Virgin Mary's from a self-serve Mary machine, which will be kitted out with a DIY garnish station.

Each sandwich will also be accompanied by a miniature bottle of TABASCO® sauce.

The cafe will be housed inside a striking sandwich van, featuring a giant 4ft 3D-printed sandwich on the top, to ensure passers-by can't miss it.

The sandwich van will be travelling around the UK this December, stopping first in London on Friday 7, before heading to Leeds on Thursday 13.

The van will make its final stop in Birmingham the next morning on Friday 14.

Customers are also invited to snap a photo of themselves at the cafe's festive selfie station, for the chance to win a special TABASCO® morning-after prize.

One free Christmas sandwich will be permitted per customer, while stocks last.

Read more on Christmas in Leeds:

Cadbury launches free Secret Santa Postal Service in Leeds so you can send chocolate to loved ones

Leeds German Christmas Market 2018 dates, opening times, food and drink and Santa visits

Leeds Christmas Market 2018 prices: How much is beer, mulled wine, German sausage and waffles?

Remember Christmas in Leeds in the 1980s