Pop-up shop flies into Leeds Bradford Airport

THE FOOD on offer at most airports rarely extends beyond a giant bar of Toblerone and an overpriced full English.

However, at Leeds Bradford Airport thousands of international visitors are now being given a taste of Yorkshire thanks to a new pop-up shop.

Run by Deliciouslyorkshire, the shop is a showcase for more than 35 producers from Masons Gin to Lottie Shaw’s parkin.

Chef Steph Moon, who performed the official opening, said: “This a great way to showcase the very best of Yorkshire produce which will make the perfect Christmas present for passengers flying from the airport over the next month.”

The airport pop-up will be open for business until Christmas Eve.