Poppy Devey-Waterhouse: Murder victim was high-flying graduate who worked at William Hill in Leeds

Richmond Hill murder victim Poppy Devey-Waterhouse was a gifted mathematician with a successful career.

The 24-year-old was originally from Somerset and moved to Leeds for a job as a quantitative trading analyst with bookmakers William Hill, which she began in 2017.

Academically gifted Poppy studied financial mathematics at the University of Nottingham, graduating with a first-class honours degree in 2015, and she stayed on to complete a Masters in statistics.

As a teenager, she worked as a volunteer children's tennis coach.

A spokesman for William Hill said:

"I can confirm she was an employee and that we are providing support to her colleagues, who are clearly very shocked and saddened."

She lived in the same flat in Richmond Hill as Joe Atkinson, 25, who is accused of her murder and who appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning. The case was sent to Crown court and he was remanded in custody.

Atkinson, appeared in court alongside a dock officer for the brief hearing. He wore a grey sweater and a grey trousers. Atkinson spoke only to confirm his address, date of birth and nationality. No pleas were entered to the charge.

District Judge Watkin told Atkinson that the case had to be committed to Leeds Crown Court, where he will appear tomorrow morning.

Relatives of Miss Devey-Waterhouse sat in the public gallery throughout the hearing.