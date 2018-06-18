Popular bonfire becomes a victim of its own success

THE ORGANISERS of a community bonfire that has raised £325,000 over the last 25 years say the event has been pulled for this November - after becoming a victim of its own success.

The Osgoldcross and Elmet Rotary Club Bonfire and Firework Display has become one of the largest displays in the region, attracting thousands of visitors to watch more than 3,000 fireworks light up the sky.

However, organisers say this year’s event, set for November 10, has been cancelled due to a review of health and safety procedures and the illness of “irreplaceable” pyrotechnic expert Dave Partridge.

Chairman of the bonfire committee, James Watson, said: “Our safety record over the last 25 years has been exemplary but, as the event has grown in size and popularity, it is becoming increasingly difficult to meet the demands of current regulations without help from the local authorities.

“We are also very sad to hear that our expert and specialist pyrotechnic, Dave, who dedicates months of his own time to ensuring that our event is spectacular, is suffering from a serious illness and will not be able to help with the event.”