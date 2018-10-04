Popular Cornish Bakery in York to close after fire

A branch of The Cornish Bakery in York city centre will be closed for several days after a fire.

The blaze broke out at the bakery on Colliergate today, but nobody was hurt. It is part of a national chain founded in Cornwall with sites all over the UK.

Cornish Bakery founder Steve Grocutt said:-

"Unfortunately a fire occurred at one of our York bakeries this afternoon, but all procedures were swiftly activated and followed, and we are thankful that no-one in our team, or in the vicinity was hurt, in any way.

"We are working closely with the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to identify the cause. Our popular Colliergate bakery will be closed over the next few days whilst we repair the damage and our team members will either be relocated within our network, or will have their salaries covered so this does not inconvenience them in any way.

"The Cornish Bakery team wishes to thank the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for their swift work today, and would also like to thank all of our neighbours and customers for their help and support following this unfortunate incident. Our (nearby) Coney Street bakery is fully open for our customers and friends, and remains unaffected."