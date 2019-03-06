Popular Doncaster town centre pub to reopen with new name marking its history

A popular Doncaster town centre pub is to re-open next week – with a new name marking its previous history.

Urban Bar in Cleveland Street, which has been undergoing a massive refurbishment, will re-open as Saracens – paying homage to its previous guise as The Saracen’s Head.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesman for the bar said: “The Saracens Head dates back as far as the 1820's and to pay homage to the history of the place, it has been decided to rename it Saracens.

“We are still planning on opening next week with the date to be finalised. We hope to see you all when we reopen.”

The bar has been shut for the past few weeks while the rebranding takes place.

A spokesman said: “We will be getting an exciting refurbishment/re-fit which will see a total transformation to the whole interior of the premises. Very exciting times ahead.”

“We feel confident that you will be delighted with all the new changes which have been designed with our present and new customers in mind.

The pub has previously been known as The Great Northern, The Blue Lion and Pineapple but is perhaps best known to many Doncaster drinkers in its original incarnation, The Saracen’s Head.

For many years, the front of the pub sported a bust of a fierce-looking bearded saracen which glared down at shoppers.