Popular Doncaster town centre restaurant gets zero star food hygiene rating

A popular Doncaster town centre restaurant has been given a zero star food hygiene rating.

Shabir’s, which is based in East Laith Gate has been told urgent improvement is necessary following an inspection shortly before Christmas.

Shabir's restaurant in Doncaster

Inspectors blasted cleanliness and hygiene at the Indian restaurant and said that improvements also needed to be made to hygienic handling of food and its preparation.

Food Standards Agency inspectors carried out the inspection on December 19 – and details of the zero star rating have just been revealed.

The team said that major improvement was necessary to the restaurant’s handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

It also called for improvements in the cleanliness and condition of the facilities saying including appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene.

Management of food safety was also criticised and FSA chiefs have called for a system of checks to be put in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

It also wants evidence that staff know about food safety and added that “the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.”

It concluded that major improvements were required across the board.

The restaurant opened in 2014 following the closure of Doncaster’s long standing Le Bistro restaurant.

We have contacted Shabir’s for comment.