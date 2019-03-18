A popular designer clothes store in Sheffield is to close after 31 years – following six robberies in the space of three months.

Harrison on Ecclesall Road was ram raided in the early hours of Thursday, March 14, with the owners claiming it was the sixth attack on the shop since December 8.

Ram raiders broke into popular Ecclesall Road clothes shop, Harrison, last week

In December the shop was raided on two consecutive nights.

In the latest raid a vehicle was driven into the metal shutters at the front of the shop at around 3.35am.

The impact smashed the glass windows behind and thieves were able to break in and escape with designer clothing.

No arrests have yet been made.

The owners said the raid was the final straw and they are to close on March 31.

In a Facebook post for loyal customers, they said: “I am afraid after 33 years on Ecclesall Road we will be closing the store on March 31.

“We have been subjected to six serious robberies since December 8.

“I, along with my staff and family, can no longer cope with the continued emotional turmoil and financial loss.

“Seeing our business that we have worked so hard for be destroyed is heartbreaking for all of us.

“If anyone holds any information on these incidents please could you contact ourselves or Crimestoppers. This can be done with total anonymity. Thank you.”

Customers have spoken of their disappointment at the repeated attacks and closure of the business.

Jayne Ward said: “I'm really sorry to hear this, your shop has been an iconic part of Ecclesall Road and will be greatly missed from it.

“Unfortunately these people have no idea of hard work and morals.”

Clurabell Booth added: “That’s heartbreaking. You’re a big part of Eccy Road and Sheffield. This is a disgrace that crime is driving you away. I’m so sorry that this is happening. I completely understand the stress you must be under. There’s not enough deterrent for these thieves by a long way. This is so sad.”

Heather Shepherd added: “ So sorry to all concerned, this is disgraceful. We have no deterrent, we allow them time and time again to get away with it. So sorry for your family business. Very sad.”

Dawn Lally said: “This makes me so sad. Genuine success story built by a hard working family. Not many of those businesses around anymore and to be ruined by greedy low lives. Hope you enjoy your retirement, I’m just sorry it was brought on by scumbags.”

Rosalie Priestley said: “Very sorry for your loss. From experience, running your own retail outlet is always hard work in the early years but as years go on it generally settles down. In this current climate nothing is safe.

“We really do need more police. These low lives know they can generally get away with these burglaries.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 75 of March 14.