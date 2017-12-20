Post-mortem examinations after two 'unexplained' deaths at Brighouse flat

Post-mortem examinations are due to take place today on the bodies of a man and woman found dead at a flat in Rastrick.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the house – which was split into separate properties – on Smith Crescent on the Field Lane estate, at 6pm on Monday following a report of a “concern for safety” incident.

A police spokesman said: “Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of two people at a property in Brighouse.

“Officers found the bodies of a 38-year-old woman and man on Monday evening following a concern for safety.

“Post-mortem examinations are due to take place today (Wednesday) and enquiries are ongoing to trace the victims’ families. The deaths continue to be treated as unexplained at this time.”

Neighbour Joanne Hayes said: “I think she had lived there about two years. She was a lovely lass, I don’t know what happened.”

Another neighbour, Barbara Francis, said: “It’s really sad, she was a nice girl and always said ‘hello’.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire crews were called to a property in Smith Crescent, Rastrick, Brighouse, at 7.30pm on December 18.

“Fire engines from Rastrick and Huddersfield attended. A fire at the property was confirmed out on arrival of crews.

“A fire investigation officer attended the scene today to look into the circumstances around the fire.

“West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is working alongside West Yorkshire Police as enquiries continue.

At this time, the deaths are being treated as unexplained.”