Postgraduate Open Evening at University of Hull this Wednesday - stand out in your chosen area of expertise

A postgraduate qualification can help you stand out in your chosen area of expertise.

But is it right for you? Will it boost your career prospects? What’s the difference between a taught masters programme and a PhD? Can you afford to study again full-time?

That's what the University Of Hull is offering to help students decide with its Postgraduate Open Evening, in the Brynmor Jones Library, this Wednesday, February 27, 4pm to 7pm.

Experts will be at hand at the open evening to offer help and advice about whether further study is the right choice.

Visitors will be able to tour the campus, explore iits range of courses, meet tutors and students, ask questions, find out more about accommodation, how to apply and funding options – including scholarships and the newly-introduced postgraduate loan.

The open evening aims to explore how a postgraduate qualification will help people stand out in their chosen area of expertise, deepening their understanding of a subject and enhancing career opportunities.

It will also showcase the advantages of further study at Hull, where postgraduate students can benefit from the University’s connections with industry, government and research bodies, including its recently-announced six-year partnership with Team GB.

Students can learn relevant, transferable employability skills, including information technology and communication skills, as part of their programme – to enhance specialist knowledge

It offers careers advice and opportunities such as CV workshops and mock interviews from careers and employability service, which is nationally recognised for its excellence

Almost 97 per cent of postgraduate students are in employment or further study within six months of leaving University of Hull

Postgraduates can also access valuable networking – such as the University's online platform which puts students in touch with its 85,000 strong global alumni network

The inclusive and diverse campus is home to around 16,000 students from more than 100 countries, ensuring students are able to make friends and fit right in.

The University of Hull has a silver award in the 2017 Teaching Excellence Framework and is in the top 50 UK institutions for research power, according to the Times Higher Education.

Noureldin Noureldin, who chose Hull to study for a Masters in Marketing Management, said : “At Hull, you will find a friendly environment, cheaper prices compared to other cities, with the best library you can imagine.

Take a tour of the campus and investigate its enviable facilities

“There is a real sense of community here. It feels different to other universities. Everything is on one campus – and it’s really friendly.

“Although the University is the 14th oldest in England – and has a great sense of heritage – there has also been huge investment in our library, health campus, arts venue and sports facilities so you really have both modern and traditional – all in one place.”