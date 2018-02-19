Poundland opens new Doncaster store with clothes on sale for £1

Have your say

Discount retailer Poundland has opened a new store in Doncaster - with clothes on sale from £1.

The firm's Thorne Road Retail Park branch has teamed up with fashion brand PEP&CO with the new store opening last weekend.

The new shop-in-shop is part of PEP&CO’s 2018 expansion, which will put Britain’s fastest growing fashion brand in over 300 UK locations this year.

The brand offers a full range of amazing value women’s, men’s and kids’ fashion with prices starting from £1.

Prices start at £1 for baby essentials and women’s denim from £5.

Poundland Thorne Road store manager, Joe Rowlings said: ‘We’re so excited to be bringing PEP&CO to Poundland here in Doncaster. We’re on the hunt for local trend-setting bargain hunters to help us tell everyone we’ve arrived.”

PEP&CO is one of Britain’s newest and fastest growing High Street fashion brands, with simple, fuss-free fashion in 175 UK locations, including 135+ Poundland stores.