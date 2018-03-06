Power still off after explosion in North Yorkshire

Homes and businesses are still waiting for their power to return after an explosion in North Yorkshire last night.

An estimated 22,000 homes were left without power after a huge explosion was reported in Saltburn. Smoke was sent billowing into the air after an electrical substation burst into flames at around 7pm on Monday evening.

Northern Powergrid are hoping to have all power restored by 3pm.

They tweeted: "We’re still working hard to get the power back on.

"We aim to have the majority off our customers restored by 12:30 and the remaining back on supply by 15:00.

"Our Customer Care Van is still onsite please feel free to attend this. Thanks for your patience."

There were no injuries reported at the time of the incident, but underground cables were affected, according to Northern Powergrid, and local residents described hearing bangs and loud rumbling noises.