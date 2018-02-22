Power tools stolen from car in Leeds

Have your say

POLICE are appealing for information after power tools were stolen from a car in Leeds.

Thieves targeted a car parked on Thirlmere Close at Beeston sometime on Wednesday night (Feb 21) into Thursday morning.

Suspects forced entry to a VW Golf and stole a number of items from the vehicle including power tools and a tool box.

They made off in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any information about this incident, or saw anyone in the area behaving suspiciously, is asked to contact police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180088366.

Information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.