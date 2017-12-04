Powerhouse conference is postponed

AN annual conference which was to have brought together key players in the Northern Powerhouse debate in February, has been suddenly postponed.

The privately-run “networking company”, Northern Powerhouse Conference, based at Thorpe Park, Leeds, did not give a reason for the delay. It is understood to have told ticket-holders for the two-day event at the Manchester Central arena that their money would be refunded by cheque.

A brief apology on its website said only: “We have taken the extremely difficult decision to postpone the Northern Powerhouse Conference in 2018.”

Last year’s £450-a-head event was labelled “embarrassing” by Manchester mayor Andy Burnham for having included no women among its 15 main speakers.

The company boasts an advisory board which includes senior councillors and officials from Leeds, Sheffield, Hull and the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership.