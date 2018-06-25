Praise for community member in York after drug-driver gets 14-month road ban

A drug-driver has been banned from the roads for 14 months after the quick-thinking actions of a concerned member of the community in York.

North Yorkshire Police have today praised the individual for rapidly alerting police after spotting Joshua Elliott Turpin staggering through a car park and then driving away.

Turpin, 28, of Farnley Road, Ilkley, was seen in the Asda car park in Layerthorpe, York, at 8.08pm on January 22 this year.

He got into the driver's seat of a grey Audi A3 and drove off "aggressively" towards Foss Island, police said.

The member of the public immediately contacted police and helped them locate the vehicle.

Officers pulled the car over on Fulford Road at 8.15pm and found a quantity of cannabis inside.

They arrested Turpin on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drugs, and toxicology tests later confirmed he was over the limit for cannabis.

Turpin, who was living in York at the time of the offence, pleaded guilty and was sentenced at York Magistrates’ Court on June 21.

As well as being banned from driving, he was also fined £100.

In a statement issued today, PC John Armstrong, of the York City Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I have nothing but praise for the member of the public who quickly spotted the danger signs and wasted no time in calling the police.

“This ensured a very quick response to minimise the risk this drug-affected driver posed to other road users.

“We encourage everyone to report such extremely irresponsible, foolish and criminal behaviour to the police without delay so we can take decisive action and keep our roads safe.”