Praise for doormen who helped save man attacked in Sheffield on New Year’s Eve 

Doormen have been praised for helping to save a man who was attacked in Sheffield on New Year’s Eve.

Two doormen working at Chapeltown Tap House and Gin Bar in Chapeltown rushed to the aid of the man after he collapsed following an attack close to the bar on Monday night.

South Yorkshire Police said the 27-year-old suffered a ‘significant puncture wound’ in the attack.

He was given emergency first aid by the doormen before medics arrived to take him to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition this morning.

In a Facebook post, the owners of the Chapeltown Tap House and Gin Bar said: “Sadly, following an incident in Chapeltown last night (Monday) a young man was attacked and remains in hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family and we wish him well. “The team at ChapTap just want to take a moment to praise our two doormen whose quick and brave actions helped this young man after he collapsed near our bar.

“They administered emergency care to him and then alerted the emergency services.”

The post continues: “Our ethos at ChapTap is to be part of a safe family friendly community and we have zero tolerance for any form of violence or abuse.

“We believe that working in partnership with local businesses, the community police, councillors and Chapeltown residents we can create a safe place to live, shop and socialise.

“Lets stop being reactive to these terrible events and be proactive to make Chapeltown the fantastic place we know it is.”

Anyone with information about the attack should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 718 of December 31.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.