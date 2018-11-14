Praise for emergency services involved in aftermath of death crash in Sheffield

The emergency services involved in the aftermath of a horror crash in Sheffield in which four people died have been praised for their efforts.

Two men, a woman and a 16-month-old child died in a collision on Main Road, Darnall, on Friday night.

The scene of fatal RTC on Main Road, Darnall, in which four people died on Friday

Three others were seriously injured in the smash.

Adnan Ashraf, aged 35, died along with his baby son, Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan and friends Vlasta Dunova, 41 and Miroslav Duna, 50.

Adnan’s wife and Mohammed's mum, 32-year-old Erika Kroscenova, was injured during the collision and remains in hospital.

Vlasta and Miroslav’s daughter, Nikola Dunova, 22 and her three-year-old daughter, Livia Matova, were also seriously injured.

Livia remained in a critical condition yesterday.

They had just returned to Sheffield from a day trip to London when the Volkswagen Touran they were travelling in was hit by a VW Golf, which was involved in a police pursuit.

Two men have been charged over the incident and have been remanded in custody ahead of a court hearing next month.

Elliott Bower, 18, of Harborough Avenue, Manor, who was allegedly the driver of the Golf, has been charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

Declan Bower, 23, also of Harborough Avenue, Manor, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and death caused by an accident with aggravated factors.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

Steve Kent, chairman of the South Yorkshire branch of the Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, said: “After last Fridays terrible incident I would firstly like to pass on our sincere condolences to family and friends of those tragically killed or injured in the collision.

“I also want to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the officers and emergency services involved in the incident for what must have been exceptionally difficult and upsetting circumstances. “Foremost to the officers at the scene, but also to the officers supporting on the night and to the officers who have since investigated this matter.”