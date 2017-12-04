Predatory Leeds rapist carried out sex attacks as victims were asleep

Have your say

A rapist carried out serious sex attacks on three vulnerable victims while they were asleep after meeting them during nights out in Leeds city centre.

Christian Malu was given an extended prison sentence totalling 15-years after a judge branded him a “predator” and a danger to woman.

A jury heard Malu’s first victim was a 16-year-old girl who had run away from home with her boyfriend.

Malu met the teenagers during a night out in Leeds city centre in December last year and invited them back to a party at a flat.

The girl was plied with alcohol and cocaine before falling asleep in a bedroom.

Malu then removed her clothing and carried out the sex assault upon her.

She awoke during the ordeal.

Malu was arrested but denied any wrongdoing and was released on bail.

He then raped one woman and carried a sex assault on another at a flat near to Leeds city centre in February.

Leeds Crown Court heard the two women had been drinking in the city centre when they were preyed upon by Malu.

He travelled back to their home where the two women fell asleep.

Malu raped one woman in bedroom before targeting the other victim as she slept in a different room.

Malu, of Borrowdale Crescent, Armley, was found guilty of rape and two offences of assault by penetration after a trial.

He was told he must serve a custodial term of 12 years followed by an extended period on licence of three years.

Recorder Rachel Harrison said: “Women should be able to go out and visit clubs and bars without being preyed upon by people like you.

“In my judgement you are a predator. You pose a high risk of serious harm to female members of the public.

“Women need protecting from you. Each of these victims was particularly vulnerable.”

Malu was told he must go on the sex offender register for life.