Pregnant dog stolen in burglary at West Yorkshire house

A PREGNANT French bull terrier was one of two dogs stolen during a burglary at a house in Bradford.

Thieves smashed a window at the house on Calderstone Avenue before stealing two dogs during the raid at around 4.15pm on Thursday April 12.

One of the dogs was recovered by officers following enquiries in the BD4 area of the city and a 47-year-old man was arrested in connection with the burglary.

Police are now appealing to anyone who may know the whereabouts of the other dog, a pregnant French bull terrier.

Inspector Shelley Slarke, of the Bradford South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The owners are naturally concerned for the welfare of their dog and we would ask anyone who may know of her whereabouts to contact us.

“Enquiries are also continuing into the burglary and anyone who may have more information about the incident, or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area, is asked to contact the team on 101, quoting crime reference 13180172667, or by using the Contact Us options on the West Yorkshire Police website.”

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.