Price hikes listed: All the prices & charges being increased from today, April 1

While wages can often be sat at the same level for years on end, sadly the same can't be said about prices and charges.

Sorry, it's not an April Fool's! Here is a run down of all the prices, charges and tariffs increasing from today, April 1 2018:

* First-class stamps have risen from 65p to 67p and the price of a second-class stamp has also gone up by 2p to 58p. Posting a small parcel now costs 5p more up from £3.40 to £3.45.

* Average council tax bills are set to go up by as much as 5.1% in some parts of the UK, which is an increase of £81 a year.

*Water bills will increase by £9 (2 per cent) to £405 for the average household.

* Prescription costs in England will also go up by 20p from £8.60 to £8.80 (2.32 per cent).

* The NHS dental charge payable for a check-up will increase by £1 (4.85 per cent) from £20.60 to £21.60.

* The dental charge for a band 2 course of treatment will increase by £2.80 from £56.30 to £59.10 (almost 5 per cent). The charge for a band 3 course of treatment will increase by £12.20 from £244.30 to £256.50 (5 per cent).

* TV licence costs will also go up by £3.50 from £147 to £150.50 1 April

* Air Passenger Duty on long haul flights (over 2,000 miles) is set to increase by 4 per cent, hiking flight costs.

* NHS wig and fabric charges – the cost of NHS wigs and fabric supports are rising by about 1.5 per cent.

Phone & broadband

*EE bills will rise by 4.1 per cent across the board in line with January’s RPI.

* O2 bills will also increase by 4 per cent in line with February RPI.

*Vodafone customers that took out a monthly plan on or after the 5th May 2016 will see a bill hike of 3.6 per cent in line with March RPI.

*Sky Broadband customers will see line rental costs rise from £17.40 per month to £18.99 (9.1 per cent)

*Post Office Broadband customer will see increases – the Essential package will rise from £25.00 a month to £27.00 a month (8 per cent)

Gas & electricity

Prices are also heating up for energy customers

*EoN are removing their dual fuel and paperless discount resulting in an average price hike of 2.7 per cent for its dual fuel customers meaning an annual bill hike of £30 on average.

*ENGIE bills will go up by 5.9 per cent, leaving customers on a standard variable tariff £58 out of pocket on average.