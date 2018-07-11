Priestley completes £1m renovation of historic house

Have your say

A grade two listed building which once served as the headquarters of a law firm has undergone a £1m restoration into apartments.

Priestley Construction, the Leeds-based contractor which specialises in the refurbishment of historic buildings, has transformed Hanover House, the head office of Blacks Solicitors for 28 years, into 10 apartments.

Priestley refurbished floorboards and windows and integrated existing features with modern technology including advanced music and lighting programmes, to create contemporary living spaces.

The Victorian building, on Clarendon Road in the city centre, was sold to a private buy-to-let investor for an undisclosed sum. A show flat is now open to local renters.

Priestley Construction carried out the renovation work on behalf of its sister business, Priestley Homes. Both companies fall under the wider Priestley Group.

Nathan Priestley, chief executive of the Priestley Group, said: “It’s always an honour to be entrusted with bringing a historic building back to its former glory.

“We have a raft of experience in transforming properties of this nature into much-needed, high quality apartments.”

“With this project, Priestley Construction has created 10 high-specification, luxury two bedroom apartments that were carefully crafted to complement the heritage status of the grade two listed building.”