Prince Charles makes new commitment to champion Yorkshire Dales conservation

The Prince of Wales has committed to continue acting as a champion for conservation in the Yorkshire Dales.

Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust said Prince Charles had accepted their invite to extend his patronage of the charity.

The Royal has been the charity’s patron since it was set up in 1996. Since then, it has recruited more than 15,000 people to deliver projects worth over £30m, has planted 1.4 million native trees, restored more than 700 hectares of wildflower hay meadows and attracted some 40,000 people to nature and wildflower events.

It has also given 13,500 disadvantaged and young people the chance to learn new skills and connect with nature, and has co-ordinated rural apprenticeship opportunities for a new generation of environmentally-minded young people.

David Sharrod, the trust’s chief executive, said: “The ongoing Patronage of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales means a great deal to the board of trustees and staff here at Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust.

“HRH has a wonderful affiliation with this county and his support for wildlife and fauna is greatly appreciated by us.

“We have been very fortunate to secure the support of many individuals and local businesses over the years who share our passion for the area, but knowing you have the royal ‘seal of approval’ is really rather special.”

