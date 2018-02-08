Prince Charles will return to Dean Clough Mills - Halifax’s thriving business centre and a place for the arts

During next the Royal visit to Halifax next Friday, February 16, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales will visit Dean Clough Mills - a landmark of Halifax’s heritage which after years on ongoing restoration plays a full role in the town’s business life.

Prince Charles will be greeted by Jeremy Hall, Chairman and Managing Director of Dean Clough Ltd.

Once the world’s largest carpet factory run by the Crossley family, Dean Clough Mills is now a thriving business centre with over 150 companies as well as a regional destination point boasting contemporary art galleries, a theatre, hotels, restaurants and shops.

Mr Hall said he was delighted to be welcoming the Prince back to Dean Clough so he could see how it was thriving.

“It is a privilege to welcome His Royal Highness to Dean Clough once again and have the opportunity to highlight the substantial changes and developments since his last visit,” he said.

“The number of people working here has more than doubled to some 4,000, while the restoration of the magnificent millstone grit buildings has all but been completed.

“Last year’s development of the 170 year-old ‘A&B’ Mills is a wonderful example of how adapting for the future through the re-purposing of historic buildings both preserves the local legacy and conserves the environment.”