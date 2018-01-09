Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reply to Leeds woman’s engagement congratulations letter

When Edna Levi opened her post on Sunday morning, she got a right royal surprise.

That’s because she had been sent a letter from Kensington Palace, on behalf of Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle.

Edna Levi pictured with the card from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, marking their engagement, Moortown, Leeds.. 9th January 2018 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

The octogenarian, from Moortown, said she was “thrilled” with the news of the couple’s engagement at the end of November, so much so that she personally penned a congratulations note to toast the occasion.

And on Sunday, a letter sent at the request of the Prince and Ms Markle, said the couple were “incredibly touched” by her well wishes.

Mrs Levi told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “The letter came on a Sunday and when I looked at the front, I thought, ‘what is this?’ Then I saw it was marked Buckingham Palace and I was absolutely amazed.

“I didn’t think I would get a reply because they must get hundreds of letters sent so I was thrilled. I’ve never written to the royal family before but I like Prince Harry because of the way he looks after charities, he’s a nice, normal young man.”

Mrs Levi, a member of Leeds’s Jewish community, congratulated the newly-engaged royal couple in her letter by saying “Mazel Tov”, a Yiddish/Hebrew phrase expressing congratulations.

“I wrote, ‘Dear Prince, I’m British-born but a member of the Jewish faith and we say Mazel Tov on a happy occasion,’” she said.

“‘This is why I am saying it to you and wishing you well and good health.’” She ended her letter with “shalom”, a greeting or parting Hebrew word meaning ‘peace’.

The envelope from the couple including a photo arrived on January 7 at Stonegate Road, with the official Buckingham Palace stamp, though it was sent from the Prince’s residence at Kensington Palace.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle were incredibly touched that you took the trouble to write as you did in connection with their forthcoming wedding,” it read. “It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated.

“His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle send you their warmest thanks and very best wishes.”