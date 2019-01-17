Prince Philip involved in car crash near Queen's Norfolk estate

The Duke of Edinburgh had been involved in a road accident close to the Sandringham estate.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen's husband, 97, was not injured but did not give further details and did not say if he was driving the vehicle himself.

The Queen and Prince Philip traditionally spend Christmas and much of January at their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where they receive other members of the royal family and friends as house guests.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the Duke was the driver of a Land Rover and that two other people received minor injuries after he struck another vehicle on the A149.

The BBC claim that he had been pulling out of a driveway onto the main road.