Princess Beatrice is special guest at Forget Me Not children's hospice in Huddersfield's garden party

Princess Beatrice with the time capsule

The Queen's grandchild, who is currently pregnant with her first child, was the guest of honour at Forget Me Not in Huddersfield's 10th anniversary garden party.

The hospice site, Russell House, was built in 2011 and charity patron Princess Beatrice was invited to meet families, patients and staff members.

Her Royal Highness said: “In the last 10 years, the charity has supported over 800 families - I am simply lost for words as to the difference that this support has made to so many lives.

The pregnant Princess met children and their parents

“I’m immensely proud to have been the patron for Forget Me Not for the last 10 years. When people ask me why I became patron of this amazing charity, I only have to explain how much of an important part of the community Russell House and the charity has become. And how much of a momentous achievement it is for us to be stood here today celebrating 10 years of supporting that community.”

The time capsule, planted in the garden of Russell House, was full of mementoes from 2021, including a handprint of one of the children, a letter from one of the mothers Forget Me Not is currently supporting, photos of Russell House, some entries from this year’s art competition and a handwritten letter from the Princess herself.

Forget Me Not director Gareth Pierce said: “Our hope is that one day in the future when this time capsule is discovered, people will get an intriguing taste of what has been a unique year for Forget Me Not - unique because of the pandemic of course. But also unprecedented because of the opportunity our 10 year celebrations have given us to reflect on how far we've come, how many families have found sanctuary here at Russell House and the difference our support has made to those families. And to recognise how none of this would have been possible without the support of our local communities.”