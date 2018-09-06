Princess Royal to visit Doncaster next week to open new rail depot

The Princess Royal is set to open a new rail depot in Doncaster next week.

She will visit the town’s iPort logistics hub on Wednesday to officially open the iPort Rail Intermodal Rail Freight Facility.

The facility is the first inland rail freight terminal to be opened in the UK for over a decade and is being described as a huge milestone for Yorkshire as well as the rail freight industry.

The 830 acre iPort estate offers 6 million sq ft of buildable logistics space with Amazon currently the largest occupier.

The firm occupies two large warehouses, one of which is the same size as 15 football pitches and 0.5 km in length.

The project is on track to create at least 5,000 new jobs in the region and the facility allows occupiers to move goods in and out of the site via rail.

An average train at iPort will remove approximately 60 HGV lorries off the road, and every tonne of freight carried by rail produces at least 70% less CO2 than if it was moved by road.