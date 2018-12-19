Print supervisor Alan Wintersgill wraps up career

Print supervisor Alan Wintersgill is retiring after 48 years of unbroken service at Leeds-based flexible packaging manufacturers Roberts Mart.

When Mr Wintersgill first joined the company in October 1970, Edward Heath was Prime Minster, the three-day week was looming, the Beatles had just broken up and the Vietnam War was still raging.

He was a 16-year-old apprentice, straight from Leeds Modern School in Lawnswood. Pay was £5 a week, rising to £7 after three months. He said: “I didn’t know what to expect back then. Certainly, I didn’t expect to spend my whole career at Roberts Mart.” Mr Wintersgill’s son, Lee, is employed by Roberts Mart as a printer.