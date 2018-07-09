Private jet demand soars as England fans club together to travel to Moscow

England fans are looking at hiring private jets in a scramble to get to Moscow for the Three Lions’ biggest game in decades, according to one UK-based charter company.

St Albans firm PrivateFly said it had hundreds of requests for charter jets after England’s 2-0 win over Sweden in the World Cup.

With prices for commercial flights soaring, the company said fans were looking to club together to get to the Russian capital and witness England’s first World Cup semi-final in 28 years.

The company said it was offering nine-seater jets to Moscow for between £45,000 to £50,000 return, meaning fans could face paying more than £5,000 each.

Larger groups faced spending more than £150,000 for a private airliner.

Carol Cork, co-founder and marketing director of PrivateFly, said enquiries had been 20 times higher than usual since England’s penalty shootout win over Colombia last week.

And she said: “We’ve had an exceptionally busy weekend, taking hundreds of enquiries, especially since England won on Saturday.

“Lots of demand is coming from groups of fans, who are co-ordinating themselves to share the cost of chartering a private jet, to travel in VIP style for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“One group is made up of colleagues from two different London financial firms coming together; another are family and friends spread out in Leicestershire and the North East, who are flying from Manchester.”