Pro-EU campaigners mock Brexiteers with alternative 'Breaking Point' billboard

Anti-Brexit protesters have unveiled a billboard parodying Nigel Farage’s infamous ‘Breaking Point’ advert.

The image, which was revealed in Smith Square, Westminster, featured a crowd made up of well-know Brexiteers, including the ex-Ukip leader, as well as Boris Johnson, Yorkshire MP and former Brexit Secretary David Davis, Theresa May and others.

It mimicked the infamous billboard used by Brexit campaign group Leave.EU during the 2016 referendum, which showed refugees crossing the Croatian/Slovian border.

It was captioned: “Breaking Point: The EU has failed us all. We must break free from the EU and take back control of our borders.”

In contrast the pro-EU poster read:” Breaking Point: The Brexit elites have failed us all. The UK is being swamped by a tide of incompetents.”

In a statement the campaigners said: "It's not desperate people fleeing war who have brought our country to the brink. It's not refugees who are threatening our access to cancer drugs, closing our factories and crashing our currency.

“Children seeking asylum aren't responsible for a policy that could see Britain suffering food shortages. All of that is on Farage and his hard right Brexit allies."