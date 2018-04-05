Probe into railway tragedy near Sheffield

An investigation is underway into a death at Dronfield railway station last night.

British Transport Police said a member of the public was struck by a train at around 8.50pm.

The sex and age of the casualty have not yet been released.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to Dronfield rail station following reports of a person struck by a train.

"The call came into police at 8.50pm on Wednesday, April 4.

"Officers attended alongside paramedics. Sadly the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are working to identify the person and inform their family.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner."

Last week a man and woman died after they threw themselves in front of a train at Doncaster railway station.

Melissa Wood, aged 27 and 34-year-old Christopher Linley, both from Doncaster, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

Call the Samaritans on 116 123.