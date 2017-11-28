Have your say

Telecoms provider ​KCOM Group​ announced a fall in half year profits but said ​the​ results demonstrate progress amid the current economic and political uncertainty.

The Hull-based group said pre-tax profits fell 8 per cent to £14.8m in the six months to September 30 and revenues were down 8.5 per cent to £151m as its headline performance was offset by the expected decline in the legacy activities in National Network Services and ongoing issues with software development contracts.

Chief ​e​xecutive​ ​​Bill Halbert said: “In the context of today’s economic and political uncertainties, our results demonstrate encouraging progress.

“In Hull ​and​ East Yorkshire, we achieved particularly strong growth in the residential market.​”

KCom said t​he take-up of fibre services across ​its broadband base remained robust at 44​ per cent​.

​“We are pleased to announce plans to complete the final stage of this deployment, making fibre available to all premises within our addressable market by March 2019​,” said Mr Halbert.​

KCom said its investments in Hull ​and​ East Yorkshire will deliver long-term sustainable value.

​“​We therefore remain confident about our prospects in the medium term​,” said Mr Halbert.

​The group said​ growth was impacted by the UK General Election and proposed exit of a previously identified software contract. Analyst Andrew Darley at Finncap said: ​“KC​om​ has reported interims that highlight steady performance in the stable, cash generative Hull & East Yorkshire division​.

​“​Enterprise performance has the chance for growth, with healthy underlying performance masked by the purdah of the General Election, and some complex cloud software contracts which precipitated losses and provisions.​”

The Enterprise business incur-red​ losses ​​of £1.7​m ​on complex software contracts​. ​The group has recognised provisions for future losses of £4.5​m.

This ​hit both revenue and contribution ​over the half year.

​“​Our relationship with the customer spans over 10 years and remains strong​,” said Mr Halbert​.

​“​We are proposing to exit one of the contracts and are working through with the customer how best to manage the remaining contracts. Without the effect of these contracts, Enterprise revenue would have grown by 5​ per cent​.”