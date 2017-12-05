Profumo scandal model Christine Keeler dies at 75

Have your say

The model who was at the centre of one of the biggest sex scandals to ever shake the British establishment has died aged 75.

Christine Keeler was just a teenager when she had affairs with Conservative minister John Profumo and a Russian diplomat during the height of Cold War tensions in 1963.

Profumo eventually resigned over the security implications created by the scandal.

Keeler's son Seymour Platt said she died in hospital on Monday night after suffering from a lung condition.

She was married and divorced twice and had a son from each union.

Keeler had been working as a dancer in Soho clubs when a 'man about town' named Stephen Ward introduced her to VIP party circles.

In 1961 she had affairs with the Secretary of State for War Profumo and the Soviet military attache Yevgeny Ivanov.

Profumo, who died in 2006 aged 91, admitted lying to the House of Commons about the incident and later stepped down.