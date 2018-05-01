Prominent businessman Paul Buttoo dies, aged 82

Well-known businessman and owner of clothing company Buttoo and Sons Ltd, Paul Buttoo, has died aged 82.

Yash Pal Buttoo, known as Paul to his friends, was born in India and settled in Halifax in 1962, becoming the first person of Indian origin to make the town his home.

Arriving with just a few pounds in his pocket he found work in a local biscuit factory and then as a bus conductor before starting his own clothing company.

The business occupied a prominent position on Harrison Rd for over 20 years and started out making garments for catalogue companies and supermarket chains.

At it’s height it employed over 100 people before moving into the high-end fashion sector with retailers such as H&M, Next and Paul Smith as customers.

Mr Buttoo was also a school governor, a prominent rotarian and a generous donor to charities

He lived in Savile Park for the last 40 years with his wife Nilam, who died four years ago, and was a magistrate and supported local arts groups.

Mr Buttoo leaves four children - a daughter Manju and sons Sanjiv, Jagesh and Haneesh - and and five grandchildren.

Mr Buttoo’s funeral will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Friday, May 4 at 9.30am.