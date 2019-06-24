Promising signs for Yorkshire Carnegie as listed in new fixtures with Doncaster Knights

Have your say

Yorkshire Carnegie will start the new season with a Greene King IPA Championship Cup fixture at Nottingham – if they can agree a CVA and emerge from their financial mess.

The club currently has no coaching staff or squad as it looks to sort its financial difficulties but the RFU must be confident they will survive given they have been included in the 2019-20 fixtures release.

Doncaster Knights' Cameron Cowell goes past Yorkshire Carnegie's Sam Wolstenholme and Andrew Forsyth.

Another product of Carnegie’s academy has left with Premiership club Wasps signing scrum-half Sam Wolstenholme for 2019-20. The 20-year-old made 23 appearances for Carnegie.

Carnegie are due to start at Lady Bay on the weekend of September 20/21/22 before hosting Cornish Pirates – led by their recently departed director of rugby Chris Stirling – the following weekend.

The Championship campaign does not start until October 11/12/13 when Carnegie are scheduled to open against Bedford Blues before visiting newly-promoted Ampthill .

Doncaster Knights, meanwhile, face Hartpury, Jersey Reds and newly-relegated Newcastle Falcons in their Championship Cup campaign.

With new head coach Tom Smith now on board, their league season starts out at Hartpury before Cornish arrive at Castle Park on Saturday, October 19.

Knights will face Carnegie at Headingley over the Christmas period.

