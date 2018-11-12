Property damaged in firearms attack in Huddersfield

Police investigating a firearms incident in Huddersfield say they believe it was a “targeted” attack.

Officers were called to Peridot Fold, Fartown, shortly after 8pm yesterday and found that a property had suffered damage “consistent with a firearms discharge”. No one was injured.

West Yorkshire Police’s Det Insp Mark Atkinson said: “We believe two suspects were involved in this incident and they fled from the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle.

“I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident to get in contact with police.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who saw a dark-coloured car driving at speed in the area.

“The criminal use of firearms in Kirklees and West Yorkshire will not be tolerated and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace those responsible.”

He added: “Thankfully no one was injured in this incident, but clearly the use of a firearm will cause considerable concern in the community.

“We believe this was a targeted attack and have specialist detectives from the force’s Firearms Prevent team carrying out enquiries into the incident.

“There will also be an increased policing presence in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance to local residents.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180566864.

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.