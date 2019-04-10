Property leaders have a chance to shine at The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business awards

THE region’s finest commercial space will be honoured at a glittering awards ceremony later this year.

If your commercial property development is a cut above the rest, then you must enter The Yorkshire Post’s Excellence in Business awards.

The awards celebrate the world class property professionals who are bringing jobs and investment to our region.

You could emulate the success of the Yorkshire Event Centre which triumphed in this fiercely contested category at last year’s awards.

Yorkshire Event Centre ranks among the top exhibition venues in the UK and it is also the largest single event space in the region for public and trade events and conferences, large dinners and corporate events.

Heather Parry, managing director of the Yorkshire Event Centre, said: “We were absolutely delighted to win the commercial space award in last year’s Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards. These are prestigious, high profile awards with some of the best businesses in Yorkshire entering and it was great for the Yorkshire Event Centre’s profile to win.”

Since its victory last November, the centre has secured five events for 2019 including a major conference, a wedding and three public events.

Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post’s deputy business editor, said: “The region has world class commercial property firms and developers.

“This award provides them with the opportunity to gain the recognition they deserve. We will be delighted to receive entries from the property professionals behind commercial developments of all sizes.”

The 2019 Excellence in Business Awards from The Yorkshire Post are officially open for entries and we want you to be part of the celebration.

From the multi-national giants to the innovative start-ups of the future, we want you to stand up and be counted among the best that this region has to offer.

This year’s event sees an increased list of categories and a raft of new sponsors as the awards celebrate Yorkshire’s world-class business community, louder and prouder than ever before.

The 2019 event sees professional services giant Grant Thornton once again back the companies with a turnover of between £10m and £50m category and Yorkshire Bank is again sponsoring the companies with a turnover up to £10m category.

They are joined in the main sponsors’ list by private equity giant LDC who are backing the entrepreneur category.

Elsewhere, rail operator LNER will sponsor the young business category, CityFibre is sponsoring the technology and digital category and Openreach will back the innovation award.

Last year’s Excellence in Business awards featured a keynote speech from Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer, who praised the vision and enterprise of business leaders.

The glittering awards dinner attracted an audience of almost 400 people to the National Railway Museum in York.

This year’s event will take place on November 7. The venue and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks and the closing date is June 7.

For information about all the categories in this year’s awards and details of how to enter, visit www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/businessexcellenceawards/.