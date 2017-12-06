Property People

What are the prospects for the Yorkshire property market?

With plenty of highly experienced regional developers who are keen to acquire land, plus the interest in our region coming from further afield, we are doing well and our prospects are good. Finance can be a bit of a challenge, but more wide-ranging opportunities such as private equity are helping to keep things moving in the right direction.

What is the biggest project you have been involved in?

One of the most interesting schemes I’ve been involved with - and one which has required a lot of lateral thinking - is the Gateway Plaza development in Barnsley.

What is your favourite building in the region?

It has to be The Civic Hall and, in particular, the council chamber here in Leeds. Did you know that it is not lit from the inside? I also love the star against the high-level window.

If you could change one thing to improve the property industry in the region, what would it be?

Over-regulation. This can be a struggle for clients and given the amount, it is often frustrating to do everything needed to comply with the myriad of legislation and regulation. MEES (Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards) is the next thing they will have to face, and this is already causing concern.

Whom do you most admire and why?

Malala Yousafzai who has shown courage by speaking out for education for girls.