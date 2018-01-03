Property People

Have your say

What are the prospects for the property sector in Yorkshire and Humber?

The public and education sectors will continue to drive economic growth and investment in most primary cities.

There will be opportunities for high quality speculative office builds to deal with a series of lease events upcoming, particularly in Leeds and Sheffield.

What is the best project you have been involved in?

Wellington Place in Leeds is the most exciting urban regeneration I have been involved with over the last 20 years.

What is your favourite building in the region and why?

Princes Exchange, adjacent to Leeds City railway station. A building which is now 17 years old and still looks fresh and dynamic.

If you could change one thing to improve the property industry in this region, what would it be?

To enhance the diversity of property professionals in the region. The industry has typically been dominated by white males.

This is something the industry is trying very hard to promote into other demographic groups.

Whom has inspired you?

My children inspire me every day to try and look at things from different perspectives.