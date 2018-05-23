Property People

What are the prospects for the property sector in Yorkshire?

Inarguably, the prospects right now are unpredictable until we have a better understanding of the impact of Brexit on our sector, but for the time being, the ever-increasing demand for housing in Yorkshire means we, like many other, have plenty of irons in the fire.

What is your favourite building in the region and why?

The Leeds Kirkgate Market, in particular the iconic Vicar Lane entrance. From 1822 when the market first opened, to the present day, the market has been an ever-evolving amenity for its people, of which I and my family have many fond memories. It still thrives today after surviving two world wars, a destructive fire, countless recessions and the ongoing gentrification of the city’s shopping culture.

If you could change one thing to improve the property industry in this region, what would it be?

I think the ever growing one-size fits all approach to housing only limits what we as architects can do for our clients, giving the profession less and less control of what is being built. Anything outside of the norm is deemed unaffordable.

What is the best project you have been involved in?

One of the projects I am involved in at the moment, which involves the modernisation of a 1950s sheltered accommodation court. Far from the glitz and glamour often associated with architecture, this project stands out for me, as it is truly designed with its end-users in mind. Brewster Bye have an overseeing role as lead consultant, contract administrator and architect, and have had many opportunities to consult with the existing residents on what they would like to see happen during the modernisation.

Who do you most admire in property in Yorkshire?

There is no quick-fix to addressing the above issue, but there are people within the industry now exploring how the future of housing may be able to take a more made-to-measure approach, whilst retaining affordability. I think it’s admirable to challenge the norm in addressing the housing crisis, to benefit both end users and the industry. As Winston Churchill said: “we shape our buildings and afterwards our buildings shape us”